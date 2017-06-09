Chatham County Commission discusses Tiny House Project, police study

Chatham County Commissioners held their first proposed budget hearing for the 2018 budget on Friday.

A group of people went out to show support for the Tiny House Project, which aims to take homeless veterans off the streets. Those with Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless attended the meeting to try to gain the support of the commissioners to fund the project. The Authority's executive director asked for everyone support the project to stand behind her. According to the Authority, there are 238 homeless veterans in Chatham County. The project to create the tiny houses along Dundee Street has a total cost of $1.7 million. The group asked for the county to contribute $246,000 in the upcoming budget, saying it could house 72 veterans and would have countless other benefits.

"It is a bargain and we know one hospital stay or one emergency room stay can cost more than that. We want to rethink how we house folks and what it really costs, both in dollars and the negative impact of those who don't have the opportunity," said Cindy Kelley, Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless.

At least three of the commissioners supported the work on the project. There is no word yet on if the $246,000 will be added.

The Commission also discussed the Berkshire Study on the state of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Dept. and a possible increase in millage rates in the county.

RIGHT NOW: #ChathamCounty Commission is going over the Berkshire @scmpd report. Report has ties to possible millage rate increase. pic.twitter.com/qOCWJYHp9q — WTOC Marla Rooker (@WTOCMarlaRooker) June 9, 2017

RIGHT NOW: #ChathamCounty Commissioners meeting to overview Berkshire @scmpd study is getting heated. Dean Kicklighter, Dist. 7 is speaking. pic.twitter.com/hO8Vc1JHAn — WTOC Marla Rooker (@WTOCMarlaRooker) June 9, 2017

