Chatham County Commission discusses Tiny House Project, police study

The Chatham County Commission is discussing the Berkshire study on the state of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Dept. and a possible increase in millage rates in the county.More >>
The Chatham County Commission is discussing the Berkshire study on the state of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Dept. and a possible increase in millage rates in the county.More >>
Two people face charges in Screven County after Dept. of Natural Resources rangers said they caught them illegally digging on state property.More >>
Two people face charges in Screven County after Dept. of Natural Resources rangers said they caught them illegally digging on state property.More >>
A change of command ceremony for the 3rd Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Airborne Regiment was held Thursday.More >>
A change of command ceremony for the 3rd Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Airborne Regiment was held Thursday.More >>
Theron Hendrix was convicted on Thursday of multiple crimes: four counts of kidnapping, two counts of rape, three counts of aggravated sodomy and two counts of cruelty to children.More >>
Theron Hendrix was convicted on Thursday of multiple crimes: four counts of kidnapping, two counts of rape, three counts of aggravated sodomy and two counts of cruelty to children.More >>
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after a rash of vandalism incidents.More >>
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after a rash of vandalism incidents.More >>