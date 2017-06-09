Chatham County Council discussing police study, possible millage rate increase

The Chatham County Commission is discussing the Berkshire study on the state of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Dept. and a possible increase in millage rates in the county.

RIGHT NOW: #ChathamCounty Commission is going over the Berkshire @scmpd report. Report has ties to possible millage rate increase. pic.twitter.com/qOCWJYHp9q — WTOC Marla Rooker (@WTOCMarlaRooker) June 9, 2017

RIGHT NOW: #ChathamCounty Commissioners meeting to overview Berkshire @scmpd study is getting heated. Dean Kicklighter, Dist. 7 is speaking. pic.twitter.com/hO8Vc1JHAn — WTOC Marla Rooker (@WTOCMarlaRooker) June 9, 2017

WTOC's Marla Rooker is there and will have more on the meeting coming up on THE News.