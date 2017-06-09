SCCPSS Police Dept. holds promotion, recognition ceremony

The Chatham County Commission is discussing the Berkshire study on the state of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Dept. and a possible increase in millage rates in the county.More >>
Now that school is out in Chatham County, Metro Police are challenging parents to get more involved in the lives of their children. Officers say it would keep them from getting in some serious trouble.
The fiscal year 2018 budget for Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools includes a pay raise for all employees.
The Savannah-Chatham Board of Education Police Department held their annual promotion and recognition ceremony on Friday.
Law enforcement officers from the Beaufort Police Department teamed up with Chick-fil-A on Boundary Street Friday to support Special Olympics South Carolina.
