SCCPSS Police Dept. holds promotion, recognition ceremony

The Savannah-Chatham Board of Education Police Department held their annual promotion and recognition ceremony on Friday.

Several officers and employees were honored for their years of service. Dispatcher Floyd Martin was honored for 25 years with the department. Two officers were also recognized for a promotion. The police chief explained why it's so important to recognize these men and women.

"We appreciate what they do. 'Thank You' are two of the most powerful words in the king's language, but to thank our people for the service they provide to support our overall mission of serving and educating our most precious resources in our community - our kids. These are the folks that work along with our educators and provide that support to make that happen," said Chief Terry L. Enoch, Chief of Police, SCCPSS.

Officer Kenneth Ware was named the 2017 Officer of the Year.

