Good News: Cops on the Coop

Law enforcement officers from the Beaufort Police Department teamed up with Chick-fil-A on Boundary Street Friday to support Special Olympics South Carolina.

The fundraiser runs through 8 p.m. Friday night. Customers can purchase the 2018 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics T-Shirt for $20 and receive a complimentary coupon for a Chick-fil-A sandwich.

Special Olympics is a year-round sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

"We now have 25,588 athletes. We want to keep them busy year-round. It takes a lot of money to do it, and this is our largest source of income, with law enforcement officers. We're shooting for $1 million this year," said Sue Mayner, Executive Vice President of Special Olympics SC.

There's a lot of people in the community that want to donate, and when we have an event like this, it gives them that opportunity and it also spreads the word about the Special Olympics," said Matthew Clancy, Chief of Police, City of Beaufort.

Athletes are offered a choice of 26 different sports.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.