Metro Police warn parents of signs of troubled youth following recent arrests

Now that school is out in Chatham County, Metro Police are challenging parents to get more involved in the lives of their children. Officers say it would keep them from getting in some serious trouble.

We talked to a juvenile detective to learn more about warning signs parents should be looking out for - and we're also reaching out to police after learning about the arrest of two 16-year-old's and a 17-year-old Thursday for being in possession of a stolen car and gun. Police say Howard also had a warrant out for auto theft.

Police saw 17-year-old Elijah Howard and the two 16-year-old's running from a car reported stolen from Savannah High School around the area of East 52nd Street and Eastgate Drive. Officers were able to take them into custody quickly, and found that two of them had stolen handguns on them.

Juvenile Detective Cpl. Dion Hurley with Metro Police says parents should watch their kids' behavior closely and pay attention to who they're hanging out with. Limiting and monitoring internet use is also recommended.

"Parents should ask questions. Parents should get involved and find out what it is that kids are doing, and why they want to do it. The kids these days, we call them the 'Why Generation.' They ask us 'why' when we ask them everything. As a parent, you should never be afraid to ask your child why. Find out a reason, and then monitor their activities," said Cpl. Hurley.

The corporal says people also need to remember to not make themselves easy targets of theft by leaving their car doors unlocked, no matter how safe you think your neighborhood is.

