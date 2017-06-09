GA, SC law enforcers team up for Hands Across the Border

For the 26th straight year, state and local law enforcers in Georgia are teaming up with surrounding states for Hands Across the Border. It's all to make the roads safer.More >>
According to Savannah-Chatham Metro Police, Victory Drive is back open after a wreck Friday afternoon.
Theron Hendrix was convicted on Thursday of multiple crimes: four counts of kidnapping, two counts of rape, three counts of aggravated sodomy and two counts of cruelty to children.
Two people face charges in Screven County after Dept. of Natural Resources rangers said they caught them illegally digging on state property.
The Chatham County Commission is discussing the Berkshire study on the state of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Dept. and a possible increase in millage rates in the county.
