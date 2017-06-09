GA, SC law enforcers team up for Hands Across the Border

For the 26th straight year, state and local law enforcers in Georgia are teaming up with surrounding states for Hands Across the Border.

It's all in an effort to make the roads safer. There will be sobriety check points in various spots. Officers with agencies in Georgia and South Carolina are checking for drunk, distracted, and any other kind of driver who makes the roads less safe.

"We do this every day, but this, a joint effort between Georgia and South Carolina, just shows that just because you go from state to state, we all have the same common goal. That is to save lives,” said Captain Travis Manley with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Roadway fatalities have increased this year in South Carolina, up to almost 450 deaths. In Georgia, more than 600 drivers or passengers didn't make it to their destinations. It's these kinds of tragic endings law enforcers are hoping to prevent.

"Our goal is to prevent serious and fatal car wrecks in the roadway; reduce those numbers. We want to get as much compliance to the occupant restraint laws such as seat belts and child restraint,” said SCMPD Lt. Anthony Gallo.

We're highlighting the partnership with South Carolina in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. That's not it though. Troopers are teaming up with other agencies in Florida, Tennessee, and Alabama. The Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety heads up the initiative.

"It's important that we all work together to save lives. The only way to do that is through partnerships,” said Captain Chris Wright with the Georgia State Patrol.

Law enforcers hope this one-day event will make drivers realize the dangers of driving drunk, recklessly, and mainly - distracted.

"Don't talk on your cell phone. Don't text on your cell phone. That's even worse. You want to give your undivided attention to your driving,” said Lt. Gallo.

It's these tips that police hope you take to mind next time you get behind the wheel. Hands Across the Border is a one-night event. Operation Rolling Thunder will continue with SCMPD throughout the summer.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.