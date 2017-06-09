Burton Fire District investigating after man seriously injured in motorcycle wreck

A man is seriously injured after wrecking his motorcycle on Parker Drive, Friday night.

The Burton Fire District responded to the reported wreck near Parker-Hannifin Racor Division, just after 8 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the single-vehicle accident with the cyclist on the ground suffering potentially life-threatening injuries. Firefighters rendered aid to the man and the road was closed for about 30 minutes while emergency crews removed debris from the road.

Burton Fire officials say the cyclist was wearing a helmet, and while he suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, had he not been wearing it, his injuries very likely could have been fatal.

