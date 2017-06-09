Young Males School Readiness Camp underway in Savannah

The 10th Annual Young Males School Readiness Camp is underway in Savannah.

Thirty-five competent, confident, and caring young boys headed to East Broad Elementary School for activities, socialization, and much more on Friday. The event is held by the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System's Department of Student Affairs. The goal of the camp is to provide rising third, fourth, and fifth graders with academic enrichment by strengthening their connection to positive male role models.

"We are very fortunate to have the men of Omega Psi Phi fraternity coming in to work with our young people," said Quentina Miller-Fields, Director of Student Affairs, SCCPSS.

"It's important for a number of reasons. One, to let these young men know that anything is possible. We were young men educated right here in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. We went on to college and now we're working in the community, and this is just an opportunity for us to give back and show them what they can become," said Carl Miller, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

The camp is three weeks long. If you're a parent interested in having your child take part next year, contact your school social worker or guidance counselor for more information on the program.

