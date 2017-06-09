Vigil held for Savannah shooting victim murdered one year ago

A vigil was held in Savannah Friday night in remembrance of a man who was killed one year ago.More >>
The Chatham County Commission is discussing the Berkshire study on the state of the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Dept. and a possible increase in millage rates in the county.More >>
The 10th Annual Young Males School Readiness Camp is underway in Savannah.More >>
Now that school is out in Chatham County, Metro Police are challenging parents to get more involved in the lives of their children. Officers say it would keep them from getting in some serious trouble.More >>
A man is seriously injured after wrecking his motorcycle on Parker Drive, Friday night.More >>
