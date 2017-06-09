Vigil held for Savannah shooting victim murdered one year ago

A vigil was held in Savannah Friday night in remembrance of a man who was killed one year ago.

Family members and friends of Theron Robbins gathered to remember the 32-year-old shooting victim. Days after he died, 31-year-old Shanika Dunbar was arrested and charged with his murder. However, she was released on bond a few weeks ago because she was not indicted within 90 days of the crime.

"Theron was a good guy. Everybody loved him. I mean, he would take the shirt off his back and give it to you if he saw you in the cold. That's just the type of guy my son is," said Theron's mother, Sharon Robbins.

Robbins' mother says bond, no matter what the amount, should have never been on the table for someone accused of murder, especially her son's killer.

