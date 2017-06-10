Sunny Saturday to give way to overcast Sunday

Atlantic high pressure will build west of our area this weekend and will continue through late next week. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s. East winds will be around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon. Saturday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s and east winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be partly sunny, as there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s as east winds will blow around 5 to 10 mph. There will be a 20 percent chance of rain. Sunday night will be partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy with lows around 70. East winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s as east winds blow from 5 to 10 mph. There will be 20 percent chance of rain. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with lows around 70.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a 30 percent chance of rain. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the lower 70s with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a 40 percent chance of rain. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the lower 70s with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will stay in the upper 80s with a 50 percent chance of rain.

