First Alert Weather team hosts hurricane expo at Bluffton Home Depot

The First Alert Weather team was at the Home Depot in Bluffton on Saturday partnering with South Carolina agencies to make sure you’re prepared in case any major storms head our way.

The main message all the agencies wanted to stress is to make sure you’re prepared. Having emergency kits stocked with things like batteries, flashlights, your medicines and any documents you may need, like your birth certificate.

Insurance agencies were also on hand providing residents with what you need to know to protect your home and how to bounce back after a storm.

“We encourage people to take a home inventory, take a picture of your belongings throughout your house. Update your policy. Go and talk to your agent to make sure you have proper coverage and enough coverage for your items,” said Roszell Gadson, a spokesperson with State Farm.

“Make sure you’re going to want to have important information together like phone numbers, evacuation ideas, plans for your pets, ways to let people know where you’re going. You want to make sure you know where your important documents are,” said Adam Polak, a spokesperson with Allstate.

Insurance companies say the biggest problem they run into after a disaster like a hurricane is that most people do not know what their insurance policy covers and includes.

