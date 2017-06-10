Pembroke animal shelter hosts supply drive at PetSmart in Pooler

A no-kill animal shelter in Pembroke hosted a pet supply drive in Pooler on Saturday.

Georgia Animal Rescue and Defense hosted the drive at the PetSmart along Pooler Parkway. They describe it like a toy drive, only with pet care supplies.

Their goal is to raise as much money and supplies as possible to keep the shelter running strong. The two-hour event is crucial for the shelter.

Events like this are important because we don't receive any outside funding. We are a group of dedicated volunteers who work hard to make sure that we match the animals we rescue with the best home possible for them,” said Michele Macizer, a volunteer.

Adoption drives are hosted every Saturday and Sunday at the PetSmart.

Please click here to view the shelter’s Amazon wishlist if you would like to donate items.

