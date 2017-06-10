11th annual Juneteenth Celebration hosted at Jepson Center for the Arts

The Telfair Museums’ Jepson Center for the Arts hosted the 11th annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday.

Juneteenth is celebrated each year on June 19. The event is a tribute to the end of slavery in the United States.

There was storytelling, art on display and even hands-on activities at the center on Saturday.

Participants say it's a great way to learn about the culture and history that has been passed down through so many generations.

"It's hands on, they are able to touch. Whenever a child can touch something and they don't feel like they're going to break it, they seem to enjoy it a learn a little bit, plus it gives a little history with it also,” said Gregory Grant, who is a basket maker.

There were also live performances by the Abeni Cultural Performance Group and the Men of St. John "The Mighty Fortress" choir during this year's Free Family Day.

