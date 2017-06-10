Vietnam veterans honored at St. John Baptist Church in Savannah

The state of Georgia and the Department of Defense took steps Saturday to honor Vietnam veterans across Georgia.

The event at St. John the Baptist honored 50 local veterans who served in the war. The Georgia Department of Veteran Services is giving them a certificate of service signed by the governor.

The Department of Defense is giving them a lapel pin recognizing the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

As many of you may know, Vietnam vets were not widely recognized for their brave service. This event offers them that long overdue honor.

“These heroes did not receive the recognition that they deserve. We feel it's important to recognize them. Our young men and women that are serving today receive a hero's welcome home. They did not receive that,” GA Department of Veteran Services Commissioner Mike Roby said.

The program to honor the more than 230,000 statewide Vietnam vets runs through 2025. On behalf of all of us at WTOC, thank you for your service.

