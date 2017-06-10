Benefit festival held for The Tiny House Project for Homeless Veterans

The SUMMERFEST festival was held Saturday to benefit the Tiny House Project for Homeless Veterans.

All the money from SUMMERFEST is going towards building tiny homes for homeless veterans. The Tiny House Project coordinators told me that one out of every 17 homeless people in Savannah is a veteran.

Proceeds from SUMMERFEST today go towards building tiny homes for homeless vets. "Tiny" = a little longer than this SUV. pic.twitter.com/7xeptMQ2wW — Danielle Lewan (@WTOCDanielle) June 10, 2017

All the people who donated Saturday are helping to build homes to shelter and protect veterans, who protected our country.

“We're about the people. Our people are what make this community special. It's important for us to welcome in more people to learn about our community and possibly join and be part of us, and at the same time we want to give back,” said Gerrit Albert, the division president of L-Star.

A big reason for this fundraiser is they're not trying to just build a few of these homes. The goal is to build an entire village.

"For me at the homeless authority, it's to help people understand how critical the shortage is for affordable housing and how this is one way, an innovative, cost effective that we are going to be able to house homeless veterans,” said Cindy Kelley, the executive director for the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the homeless.

