Launch party held for the ‘Tybee Island Coloring Book’

“The Original Tybee Island Coloring Book” was launched during a party Saturday at the Tybee Island Social Club.

Ashley Logan Wilson and Jeremy Scheinbart founded the company, Color My City because they wanted people to be able to enjoy landmarks special to certain areas in a different way.

Tybee was the first place to be made into a coloring book.

The coloring book will be available for purchase at several places around Tybee, including at the IGA on Tybee, Hotel Tybee and Chu’s Market. In Savannah, look for the book at E. Shaver, Bookseller.

The book is scheduled to be available online sometime this month.

