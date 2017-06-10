SCMPD investigating shooting in the 2000 block of E. 37th Street - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCMPD investigating shooting in the 2000 block of E. 37th Street near Skidaway Road

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 2000 block of East 37th Street in Savannah.

According to Metro’s official Twitter account, one person was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

East 37th St. between Ohio Avenue and Skidaway Road is currently closed as police investigate the scene of the incident. 

