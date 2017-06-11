Sunday clouds bring possible isolated showers

Atlantic high pressure will extend across the Coastal Empire and Low Country through mid-week. An inland trough will develop late in the week as the high shifts further offshore.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of isolated showers. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. The day will be breezy with east winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the lower 70s. East winds will range from 5 to 10 mph with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy in the morning, then become partly sunny. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs hitting the upper 80s. East winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph with a 30 percent chance of rain. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the lower 70s with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will continue in the upper 80s. The chance of rain will be 40 percent. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as lows stay in the lower 70s. There will be 40 percent chance of rain.

Thursday will likely have showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s. There will be a 60 percent chance of rain. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the lower 70s with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Friday will have showers and thunderstorms likely along with highs in the upper 80s. The chance of rain will be at 60 percent. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will stay in the lower 70s. There will be a 50 percent chance of rain.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a 50 percent chance of rain.

