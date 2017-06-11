BCSO searching for 16-year-old caught in undertow off the beach on Fripp Island

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a 16-year-old male who was reported missing in the waters off the beach on Fripp Island in St. Helena.

Officials say he has been missing since around 2:30 p.m. He was in the water with other swimmers and was caught in the undertow.

All other swimmer who were around the 16-year-old are accounted for.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is helping in the search with the United States Coast Gaurd, SCDNR, Beaufort Marine Rescue and Fripp Island Security.

