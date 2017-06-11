Officials recover body of missing 16-year-old caught in undertow off Fripp Island

The manager of the Fripp Island Property Owners' Association confirms that the body of missing 16-year-old, Franklin "Eric" Clark of Worthington, Ohio, was pulled from the water a little after 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Clark initially went missing Sunday evening, around 2:30 p.m., when he was swimming and allegedly pulled under water by the under tow. Other swimmers in the area made it out safely.

As soon as staff on the island got word of the missing teen they immediately went into 911 activation calling in their fire department and sea rescue, which are all on the island. They were able to have a JetSki in the water within minutes to look for the teen.

At that point other agencies were dispatched to assist with the search, including the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, the Coast Guard and Department of Natural Resources. They searched the area for several hours on Sunday before calling off the search because there was no sign of Clark. They began the search again on Monday at first light.

"Something the Sheriff's Department has, which is on Hunting Island, and they came blazing through, that's only 10 minutes away," said Kate Hines, Manager, Fripp Island Property Owners' Association. They were activated immediately, then boats from the Coast Guard, Beaufort Search and Rescue and Fripp Island, which is all volunteer. All of those people were activated immediately as well."

His body was found not too far from where he disappeared while swimming.

"I've swam numerous waterways, on the East Coast and West Coast, and these waterways are unique, very different than other waterways," said Daniel Byrne, Burton Fire and Rescue. "A lot of rip tides, a lot of undertows. You need to be wary of it. Just because you're comfortable swimming back home doesn't mean you'll be able to here, so always swim with caution."

The Beaufort County Coroner's Office has scheduled an autopsy to confirm the cause of Eric's death. Based on witness accounts it appears to have been an accidental drowning.

According to news sources, Clark was visiting Fripp Island for the third year in a row with his coach and basketball teammates where they vacation each year.

"There's a coach that brings a team down from Ohio and then they play against other local teams, which is like a basketball camp which I didn't realize before, they've been coming for years and years. in their free time," said Hines. "They do things here on Fripp and yesterday they were swimming behind the house they were renting."

Clark was an incoming Junior at Thomas Worthington High School. In addition to being on the boys basketball team, Clark was a football player and part of the Entrepreneurial Business Academy program.

Clark's school had the following to say about him:

"For those who knew him personally, we ask you to remember and celebrate his many positive traits. Eric was known for his natural ability to lead, a kind heart, his strong work ethic and an easygoing nature. Adults often described him as wise beyond his years. For those who did not know Eric, we ask you to respect our sadness and support us with your understanding. It is very difficult for all of us to face the death of a young person."

The property manager on Fripp Island says neighbors are opening their homes up and helping out family members from Ohio.

"We have one owner that contacted me last night and said 'I'll tell you where the key is. Let them stay at my house and use what they need to use.' Many owners have been doing the same thing," said Hines.

Emergency personel say a swimmer in distress usually means two things: the person underestimated the water or overestimated their swimming ability. They're warning against the dangers of rip currents. It only takes a few seconds to be swept under.

If you find yourself caught in one, swim parallel to the shore until you're out of the rip current and then head back to the beach.

