Tropical Update: Looking ahead to our next 'time to watch'

As of Sunday evening, the National Hurricane Center is not officially monitoring any areas of storminess for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea or Atlantic Ocean.

However, there are early signs that we’ll need to keep an eye on the southern Gulf of Mexico and western Caribbean later this week; roughly between June 17th and 23rd.

A monsoonal stretch of showers and thunderstorms stretches from the Pacific Coast of Mexico, through Panama and into northern South America Sunday evening. This is a normal, seasonal, feature for this time of year.

As we head deeper into next week, this area of storminess may be drawn northward, over the western Caribbean and far southern Gulf of Mexico.

Very long-range forecast models develop lower-than-average pressure across these bodies of water. While not likely as of this forecast, it is possible that a closed area of low pressure may develop near the Yucatan Peninsula late next week; eventually becoming something tropical.

Anytime there is persistent storminess over a warm body of water during hurricane season, it deserves some attention. However, there is a lot of uncertainty revolving around what comes - if anything - of storminess nearly 1,000 miles to our south several days from now.

