Change of command for 165th Airlift Wing

The 165th Airlift Wing has a new commander.

Colonel James Marren has more than 3000 flying hours and was formerly the Vice Commander. He received his first salute as the new commander on Sunday.

The 165th Airlift Wing operates and sustains 8 C-130 aircrafts and is responsible for providing support globally.

Colonel Marren explained what his vision is for the squadron.

"Our vision, number one, is to provide ready airmen for our federal and state missions that we have for the 165th Airlift Wing," said Colonel Marren. "Our priorities are really going to be mission readiness, taking care of our men and how we can improve as we go into the future."

Colonel Marren will be replacing Colonel Rainer Gomez. He has over 300 hours of combat flying in southwest Asia.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.