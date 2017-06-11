Savannah Gay Pride Rally held in Johnson Square

Folks in Savannah took part in the equality rally.

Part of Sunday's event honors the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting. That happened in Orlando one year ago on Monday.

Sunday's rally is fighting for equal rights for the LGBT community. Participants say it's necessary for folks in their community to have an active voice on the issue.

"Tomorrow is the anniversary of the pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando," said Karen Abato, Participant. "So part of this is a commemoration of that loss and that violence in our community. We need to remind people that we're still not equal in many situations, in all states of the United States."

Abato says all minorities need to band together and fight for equality together. This event is part of June's LGBT Pride month.

