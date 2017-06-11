Richmond Hill SWAT situation ends peacefully

A tense SWAT situation came to a peaceful end in Richmond Hill Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a call that someone fired a gun on Cypress Point. Police believe it was a medical issue.

The man who fired the gun was taken to the hospital. The scene cleared around 5 p.m.

"I heard a man yelling obscenities, but I couldn't make out what he was saying," said Tonia Tabor, Neighbor. "Then I heard a gunshot."

We are still waiting on more details on this suspect and potential charges. Stick with WTOC as we update this story.

