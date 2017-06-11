Swimming with dolphins and PTSD around Tybee Island

A dolphin tour helps first responders in Savannah cope with PTSD.

Captain Derek's Dolphin Adventure tour is using the dolphins in the water to help cope with PTSD, or post traumatic stress disorder.

The cause is for Heels -n- Halligans, a local organization that supports first responders who have PTSD. Tickets were $25 to come on the dolphin tour and they also had raffles to contribute. One of the attendees is Kelli, a pooled firefighter. She says this cause is near and dear to her heart.

"We are the help," said Kelli Miller, Pooler Firefighter. "We're who people call when they need help. The things that we've seen. The things that we go through. At least with this we're raising money - we're raising awareness."

Help Captain Day agrees it is just as rewarding for him.

"Especially when it's being the captain of the boat, you always wanna see everyone having a good time seeing the dolphins," said Chris Day, Captain of Derek's Dolphin Adventures.

A mammal that appears to calm a lot of nerves.

"Dolphins are just real relaxing..any time you see them," said Day.

That's an experience Kelli says is just what she needed.

"Not everybody can get this close to marine life. A lot of us live inland and a lot of us have a lot going on. To be out on the open water...it's very soothing to see such playful animals as dolphins.It just does something to your spirit and mind," said Miller.

Seeing the dolphins put a smile on everyone's face. Heels -n- Halligans says that was their goal which means Sunday was a success.

Heels -n- Halligans says they will continue to host events like these to conquer PTSD - just like their South Carolina firefighters conference that starts Monday in Myrtle Beach.

