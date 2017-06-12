Metro Police investigate fatal shooting overnight on Savannah's Southside

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting overnight on Savannah's Southside.

It happened just before midnight in the 9100 block of White Bluff Road.

SCMPD says one male was fatally shot at the Heritage Square Apartments.

#SCMPDalert 1 male fatally shot at Heritage Square Apt complex in 9100 block of White Bluff around 11:50 pm. Detectives on scene. pic.twitter.com/ilFAZ8VbUU — SCMPD (@scmpd) June 12, 2017

The scene is now clear. Detectives left the area around 4:10 a.m. Monday morning.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact SCMPD's confidential tip line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

