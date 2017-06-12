Metro Police investigate fatal shooting overnight on Savannah's Southside

Authorities resumed their search Monday morning for a missing 16-year-old swimmer.More >>
Authorities resumed their search Monday morning for a missing 16-year-old swimmer.More >>
Work crews with the Georgia Department of Transportation will begin vegetation pruning Monday on State Road 30 between the Effingham County line and State Road 21.More >>
Work crews with the Georgia Department of Transportation will begin vegetation pruning Monday on State Road 30 between the Effingham County line and State Road 21.More >>
BI-LO will hold a job fair in Hilton Head on Monday, June 12.More >>
BI-LO will hold a job fair in Hilton Head on Monday, June 12.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened just before midnight at the Heritage Square Apartments on White Bluff Road.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened just before midnight at the Heritage Square Apartments on White Bluff Road.More >>
A dolphin tour helps first responders in Savannah cope with PTSD.More >>
A dolphin tour helps first responders in Savannah cope with PTSD.More >>