Hilton Head BI-LO holding job fair Monday

BI-LO will hold a job fair in Hilton Head on Monday, June 12.

The supermarket chain is recruiting for several part-time positions for day and night shifts. Job openings are available for deli/bakery, meat, produce, dairy, grocery cashiers and stockers.

The job fair will be at the BI-LO store at 70 Pope Avenue, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

