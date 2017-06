Work crews with the Georgia Department of Transportation will begin vegetation pruning Monday on State Road 30 between the Effingham County line and State Road 21.

Vegetation pruning eliminates aggressive-growth vegetation along the roadway to allow proper sight distance and maximizes safety of the roadway for those traveling.

The pruning will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 12-15, weather permitting.

