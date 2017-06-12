Southeastern Grocers recalls fish stick products sold in Ga, SC, NC

The parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Mas, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores, Southeastern Grocers, has issued a voluntary recall of Southern Home crunchy fish sticks.

The parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Mas, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores, Southeastern Grocers, has issued a voluntary recall of Southern Home crunchy fish sticks.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall on Southern Home crunchy fish sticks due to undeclared allergens listed on the packaging.

The products were sold in 12- and 24-ounce packages. These Southern Home products were sold in BI-LO stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina and in Harveys stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

The affected products/corresponding UPC codes are as follows:

Southern Home Crunchy Fish Sticks - 60788000346 (12 oz. package)

Southern Home Crunchy Fish Sticks - 60788000346 (24 oz. package)

The product should be thrown away or returned to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern

Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at 866.946.6349.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.