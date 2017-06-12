Metro finds missing 82-year-old man - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Metro finds missing 82-year-old man

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police have located a missing 82-year-old man. 

Frank Dennis had last been seen in the 200 block of E. Oglethorpe Avenue at 10:45 a.m. 

He has since been safely located. 

