Metro locates missing 29-year-old man

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say they have located a missing man.

Police say 29-year-old Andrew Clark was found safe Tuesday morning.

UPDATE: Andrew Clark has been found safe.https://t.co/ZWWg43hiUO — SCMPD (@scmpd) June 13, 2017

Thank you to all who assisted in the search.

