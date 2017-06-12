Metro locates missing 29-year-old man - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Metro locates missing 29-year-old man

Andrew Clark (Source: Savannah-Chatham Metro Police) Andrew Clark (Source: Savannah-Chatham Metro Police)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say they have located a missing man.

Police say 29-year-old Andrew Clark was found safe Tuesday morning. 

Thank you to all who assisted in the search.

