Metro looking for missing 29-year-old man - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Metro looking for missing 29-year-old man

Andrew Clark (Source: Savannah-Chatham Metro Police) Andrew Clark (Source: Savannah-Chatham Metro Police)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are looking for a missing man who was last seen at 11 a.m. at Grove Pt/Ford Ave. 

Police say 29-year-old Andrew Clark was last seen wearing camo shorts. He's 5'8 tall and weighs 175 pounds. 

If you see Clark, call 911 immediately. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly