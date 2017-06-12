Glynn Co. Police investigating shots fired by multiple people in hotel parking lot

The Glynn County Police Department responded to a fight call at the Clarion Hotel on Highway 341 on Saturday, a little before 2 a.m., when they heard gun shots coming from the Super 8 Hotel nearby.

They went to where they heard the gunshots from and found three armed individuals who they quickly detained. Officers say they seized three firearms and multiple spent bullet casings.

One person was grazed in the leg by a bullet, but no other injuries were reported.

Their investigation found that gun fire took place in the Super 8 Hotel parking lot between several people. Evidence shows that more than two dozen rounds were fired.

At this time officials do not know if this incident is related to their initial fight call at the Clarion Hotel.

There have no charges filed at this time. Detectives continue to investigate this incident and at this time are not releasing names of those involved.

