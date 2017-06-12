Georgia Campus Carry Bill to go into effect July 1

In Georgia, the controversial Campus Carry Bill will go into effect in just a few weeks.

Come July 1, students with a carry permit who are 21 or older can be armed. The bill restricts firearms in some locations, such as dorms, facilities used for preschool and childcare, and administrative offices. Colleges and universities also won't allow guns in buildings or -property used for athletic sporting events, which means the game itself, but doesn't include tailgating before the games.

We caught up with an Armstrong graduate student who is concerned tailgating might not be a thing anymore if that's the case, and students will simply skip it and go straight to the game.

"When you mix alcohol and guns, it's like putting someone behind a wheel who's been drinking," said Andrew Barile.

We caught up with a member of the group 'Moms Demand Action for Gun Violence,' who says she won't even be sending her kids to school in the state of Georgia because of the bill.

"I wanted to send my kids to Georgia schools, but that's not going to happen. Whatever we have to pay in extra, I'm willing to do that to keep my kids safe. Why are you gonna allow guns on campus, but not allow a place for them to safely be stored,' asked Lindsey Donovon,

"I think there are some places where weapons are not necessary - and that's school," Barile said.

