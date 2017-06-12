Garden City PD investigating armed robbery at MLK Lottery store

Police are asking for your help to identify two thieves that held up a Garden City convenience store at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 3 p.m. at the MLK Lottery Store on Highway 21 at Smith Avenue.

The owner of the store tells WTOC the robbery has hit the business hard, already leading one employee to quit out of fear.

The two thieves covered their faces and stormed into the convenience store. One of them aimed a pistol, with an extended drum magazine attached, at the clerk. While the other went around the counter and grabbed the register.

The two were in the store for less than a minute before running out. But before they did, one thief stopped to wipe off any fingerprints left behind on the door.

The clerk was the only person inside the store at the time and described the horrifying encounter.

"I just (had my) hands up and, don't worry, don't worry. Please, don't shoot me. No sir, no sir...please,” store clerk Bimal Modi described his emotions during the incident.

It's the thieves technique and firepower that is leading investigators to believe he this isn't the first time the pair has committed this kind of crime.

It's the familiarity with the stores layout and how quickly the crime was pulled off that has the clerk who was held at gunpoint believing at least one of the robbers had been to the store before.

"Yeah, this was planned. One man is, I think, my old customer...I think," said Modi.

Looking at the robbers movements, and their foresight in carrying out the crime has police believing they've done this before.

"I don't believe this is their first robbery, just the way that they moved around the business, as well as the fact that they had a get-away vehicle ready to leave," said Det. Roberto Rodriguez, GCPD. "It's definitely not their first robbery, and I don't think it'll be their last one."

The weapon used in the robbery is also a concern for investigators. You can see in this still frame from the surveillance the drum magazine attached to the hand gun, which can hold 50 rounds or more.

"So if someone pulls the trigger on that, they're going to do a significant amount of damage," said Det. Rodriguez.

The getaway vehicle is a silver, four-door sedan - possibly a Chevy Malibu or Impala, or Nissan.

As for the suspect description, all police could tell us is they are two black men, but had their faces covered.

