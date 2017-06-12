SCMPD looking for leads in shooting death of 18-year-old

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man.

It happened on Savannah's Southside at an apartment complex on White Bluff Road. We're told by those who work at Heritage Square Apartments that the victim, Daylon Thomas, did not live there.

Police say Thomas was found before midnight Sunday by first responders. Heritage Square Apartments is coordinating with police to go through surveillance video of the shooting, telling us forensics came back multiple times Monday to work the case. We were able to speak with one man at the scene who has lived in the area for 20 years. He calls the neighborhood quiet and boring.

"I just wish other people would be vigilant about their surroundings but still feel safe here, because it is safe in my mind here," he said.

No suspect has been arrested at this point. CrimeStoppers has taken to Twitter and Facebook speaking about the murder and urging anyone with information to come forward. If you know anything, you can call them at 912.234.2020.

Thomas is the 19th homicide victim this year in Savannah. Coming up all new at 6 p.m., we'll show you how that compares to last year.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.