Good News: Dawn's Daughters Leadership Academy

Dawn's Daughter Leadership Academy is back for the second year - teaching young ladies how to be leaders in their schools and communities, and discovering lessons in one week they'll carry with them for the rest of their lives.

"It's so important to empower our youth," said Crystal Commodore, Mediation Center of Coastal Georgia.

That was being done throughout the morning at Savannah Tech Friday, through an interactive exercise and entertaining stories - a variety of sessions seeking the same goal.

"It's interesting to see so many young women from so many different walks of life come together to make ourselves better," said Annabelle Horton, a Leadership Academy participant.

This is the second year for Dawn Baker's week-long camp for girls - with twice as many participants learning leadership skills and building the confidence they can apply in school and beyond.

"This is my second year participating. In my first year, it was very inspirational; a lot of knowledge I learned, so I was like why not come back? I'm going off to college soon; I'm going to need a little more," said another participant, Sequoia Eldridge.

"They change a lot. They become more outgoing, their speech becomes more fluid, you just see almost a different person after a while," said Lula Baker, Dawn's mother.

Lula Baker co-planned the curriculum with Dawn and is equally involved as her anchorwoman daughter with the direction the program takes - and gives.

"The message is to try to empower young women to become more successful in their lives later on, both today and in the future in their personal lives and their professional lives, and it has been great for the girls and for us because it's been very rewarding to see them, to meet new students, to meet the parents. The parents are so very supportive," said Lula Baker.

Dawn has also lined up guests to speak on a range of lessons. Monday's lesson was on conflict resolution.

"Mediation is very important to stress to kids at this age because there are so many emotions going on with different things, and they really need to learn how to deal with those emotions instead of the negative, violent ways. I think a lot of the kids would just like to be heard and have a chance to talk," said Crystal Commodore, Mediation Center of Coastal Georgia.

They'll be getting that chance all week at Dawn's Leadership Academy.

Dawn offers her Leadership Academy for young ladies entering their sophomore or junior year of high school.

