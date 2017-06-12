50-year-old Statesboro man arrested on rape, kidnapping charges

The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a suspect on rape and kidnapping charges.

Paul Houston, 50, of Statesboro turned himself into police and was arrested without incident.

On June 6, around 2:20 a.m. police responded to a possible sexual assault that occurred at Coin Laundry. After an investigation, officers determined the victim had been raped and kidnapped.

The victim was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for treatment.

After further investigation, Houston was identified as a suspect. Statesboro Police Department detectives secured warrants for Houston’s arrest.

Houston is charged with two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault with a knife and two counts of possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact the Statesboro Police Department at 912.764.9911. You may also anonymously submit information to www.tipsoft.com or by texting a tip to “TIPSSPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information is strictly confidential.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

