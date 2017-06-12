Armstrong, Air Force Association begins two week ‘CyberCamp’

Armstrong State University is hosting two weeks of "CyberCamp" with the Air Force Association. It all got started Monday.

The camp teaches rising 8th through 12th grade students about cyber safety, cyber ethics and critical network security skills.

During camp, students take on the role of an IT administrator to tackle simulated challenges.

Administrators say the lessons learned go beyond military careers and help campers prepare for the private sector.

"You could use these skills in the future if you were an accountant because it could help you do forensic accounting options. You can use this if you are a criminal investigator because you have the option of understanding how the bad guys have put together their networks and how they're operating, where things are going,” said Armstrong Center for Applied Cyber Education Director Scott Scheidt.

The next camp kicks off next month. It's July 17 through the 31 at Oglethorpe Charter School in Savannah.

