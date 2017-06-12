Savannah artist uses art for healing, tribute after Pulse massacre

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department's Violent Crimes detectives have arrested a suspect for the June 6 shooting of a 33-year-old male and the shooting death of Brittani Brown.More >>
A Savannah artist and Armstrong State professor is using her artwork and connections for a tribute to the Pulse nightclub victims. Forty-nine portraits of the victims are on display at the Orlando City Hall.
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man.
On Tuesday, June 13, a public information open house will be held concerning the Quacco Road Improvement Project.
A meeting was held for short-term rental stakeholders due to Savannah City Council considering a temporary 90-day stay on rental registrations.
