Suspect arrested for 42nd St. homicide

Metro police are investigating a double shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood that left one dead and one in critical condition at the hospital.

Savannah's most recent murder has a connection to a man who has been missing for a month.

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department's Violent Crimes detectives have arrested a suspect for the June 6 shooting of a 33-year-old male and the shooting death of Brittani Brown.

Police say they arrested Ihrieon Brown, 21, in relation to the incident.

A little after 4 p.m. on June 6, officers responded to a shooting on the 600 block of West 42nd Street. They found the two gunshot victims in a home. Brittani Brown 26, died at the scene and the 33-year-old male was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Through an investigation, detectives identified Ihrieon Brown as the suspected shooter. Brown was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and giving false statements.

An official with SCMPD says Ihrieon Brown is not related to the victim, Brittani Brown.

