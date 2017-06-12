Summer Jams begin at the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club

Nothing says summer like a pick-up game of basketball. In fact, they take it pretty seriously at the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Clubs of Savannah.

A summer league kicked off Monday night for kids looking for something to do now that school is out. Right now, there's about 20 teams.

They hit the court Monday through Friday, with games beginning at 6 p.m.

Everyone is invited out to watch and it's not too late to still sign up to play.

"It's basically for most high school and middle school kids that come over here during the week so they have something to do, keep them off the streets, keep them in the gym. Plus, some kids come over here and improve their game. This is something that I wanted to put together last year and I finally got a chance to put it together for the summer,” said Larry Johnson, a coach at the facility.

Summer Jams runs through July 24, with a special all-star game happening in about a month.

For more information on signing up, please click here.

