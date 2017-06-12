Shooting investigation closes West 37th Street between Bulloch, Florance streets

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting incident at West 37th and Harden Street in Savannah.

According to Metro, police were told two suspects were shooting at each other.

After searching the area, police located a crime scene at West 37th and Florance Street where they located a black male who had been shot but sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police determined the shooting occurred at West 37th and Harden.

Multiple shell casings in the road on W 37th St. I count 7. Road may be closed for another hour pic.twitter.com/MzNsGvhkF1 — Wright Gazaway (@wgazawayWTOC) June 13, 2017

One suspect ran to a house to call for help.

West 37th Street is closed between Bulloch and Florance has police investigate the area.

