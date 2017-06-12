Shooting investigation closes West 37th Street between Bulloch, Florance streets

Shooting investigation closes West 37th Street between Bulloch, - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting incident at West 37th and Harden Street in Savannah.

According to Metro, police were told two suspects were shooting at each other.

After searching the area, police located a crime scene at West 37th and Florance Street where they located a black male who had been shot but sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police determined the shooting occurred at West 37th and Harden.

One suspect ran to a house to call for help.

West 37th Street is closed between Bulloch and Florance has police investigate the area. 

