Shooting investigation closes West 37th Street between Bulloch, Florance streets

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting incident at West 37th and Harden Street in Savannah.
According to Metro, police were told two suspects were shooting at each other.
After searching the area, police located a crime scene at West 37th and Florance Street where they located a black male who had been shot but sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police determined the shooting occurred at West 37th and Harden.
Multiple shell casings in the road on W 37th St. I count 7. Road may be closed for another hour pic.twitter.com/MzNsGvhkF1— Wright Gazaway (@wgazawayWTOC) June 13, 2017
One suspect ran to a house to call for help.
West 37th Street is closed between Bulloch and Florance has police investigate the area.
