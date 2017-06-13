South Carolina Tax Free Weekend 2017 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

South Carolina Tax Free Weekend 2017

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) -

South Carolina’s Tax Free Weekend is scheduled for August 4-6, 2017. 

The tax free shopping event applies to clothing, shoes, and school supplies and is intended to coincide with back-to-school shopping.

The annual Sales Tax Holiday benefits both consumers and businesses. Parents save money on important back-to-school items for their children, while retailers enjoy increased traffic.

The tax-free savings apply to the following items:

  • Clothing
  • Accessories (such as bedspreads and linens.)
  • Footwear
  • School supplies (such as bookbags.)
  • Computers
  • Computer equipment (such as printers.)

The tax-free savings do not apply to:

  • Jewelry
  • Cosmetics
  • Eyewear
  • Furniture
  • Items placed on layaway.

For additional information or to find Tax Free Weekend dates for other states, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly