South Carolina Tax Free Weekend 2017

South Carolina’s Tax Free Weekend is scheduled for August 4-6, 2017.

The tax free shopping event applies to clothing, shoes, and school supplies and is intended to coincide with back-to-school shopping.

The annual Sales Tax Holiday benefits both consumers and businesses. Parents save money on important back-to-school items for their children, while retailers enjoy increased traffic.

The tax-free savings apply to the following items:

Clothing

Accessories (such as bedspreads and linens.)

Footwear

School supplies (such as bookbags.)

Computers

Computer equipment (such as printers.)

The tax-free savings do not apply to:

Jewelry

Cosmetics

Eyewear

Furniture

Items placed on layaway.

