There will be an open house held to discuss the Quacco Road Improvement Project.

The project includes widening a 2.6 mile stretch of Quacco Road, from the I-95 overpass to State Route 25. Also included would be the addition of right-turn-lanes along the corridor, with a shared use path along the north side and a 5-foot sidewalk along the south side.

The open house meeting will take place Tuesday, June 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Andrews Visitor Center at the Coastal Georgia Botanical

Garden (2 Canebrake Rd, Savannah, GA 31419). Residents will have the chance to learn more about the project and speak with engineers.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.