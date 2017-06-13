BREAKING: 2 prison guards killed in Putnam County after being shot by escaped inmates who are now on the run

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting incident Monday night at West 37th and Harden streets.More >>
Authorities are searching for a driver after an early-morning crash on Beach City Road near the intersection of Dillon Road on Hilton Head Island.More >>
There will be an open house on Tuesday, June 13, to discuss the Quacco Road Improvement Project.More >>
America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge.More >>
South Carolina’s Tax Free Weekend is scheduled for August 4-6, 2017.More >>
