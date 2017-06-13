Authorities search for driver after early-morning crash on Beach City Road in Hilton Head

Authorities are searching for a driver after an early-morning crash in Beaufort County.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a crash where one vehicle hit a tree on Beach City Road near the intersection of Dillon Road on Hilton Head Island at approximately 3:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Officials say it was determined that the driver, who may have been injured, fled the scene prior to deputies arriving.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded and is leading the investigation. Both agencies are still on scene searching for the driver.

It is not known if there were other occupants in the vehicle. Sheriff’s Office officials say residents in the area can expect an increased law enforcement presence over the next few hours.

