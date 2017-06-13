Leopold's opens ice cream kiosk at Savannah/Hilton Head Int'l Airport

Leopold's Ice Cream has opened their newest location at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

The popular downtown Savannah ice cream shop opened a kiosk at the airport on June 12 that's set up between the JetBlue and American Airline gates. They offer singles, double and pints of classic flavors such as Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Mint Chocolate Chip, Butter Pecan, Chocolate Chewies & Cream and Tutti Frutti. In all, passengers will have twelve flavors to choose from.

Leopold’s Ice Cream was founded in Savannah, Georgia in 1919 by three brothers from Greece. It was later passed down to one of the brother's sons, Stratton Leopold, who currently owns an operates the shop with his wife Mary.

