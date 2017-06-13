Open house to be held for Quacco Road widening project

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Residents are invited to an open house session to discuss a proposed road project that would widen Quacco Road in West Chatham County.

The project would widen the road and would provide improvements to intersections, drainage features and pedestrian facilities along Quacco Road from Hwy. 17 to east of the bridge spanning I-95.

Residents and citizens in the area are invited to publicly comment on this project during an open house at the Coastal Botanical Gardens from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Part of the project could potentially affect residents of the Regency Home Park. Potentially nine mobile homes would be displaced. Our Danielle Lewan is out there talking to residents now, and she'll have more on THE News coming up.

You can read the concept of the project below:

