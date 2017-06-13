‘End Abuse Later in Life Project' opening at St. Joseph’s/Candler Infirmary

A grand opening for the "End Abuse Later in Life Project".

It's an extension of services provided by the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire.

The "Later in Life" program aids people 50-years-old and up who are victims of elder abuse, neglect and exploitation.

There is now a physical place for these people to go to seek help. It is in the St. Joseph's/Candler Infirmary.

"This project allows us to broaden our reach across this great county. To reach out to those who are among our senior demographic to spread awareness, information and education,” said Rape Crisis Center Executive Director Kesha Gibson-Carter.

"All of us have mothers and fathers and no one would like any of our parents to be hurt by anyone else,” said Brenda Lewis, a victim advocate at the Rape Crisis Center.

The money from this project comes from a federal grant awarded to two cities in Georgia, including Savannah.

